Person Struck, Killed By Caltrain In Burlingame

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A person was struck and killed by a Caltrain in Burlingame Tuesday afternoon, according to the transit agency.
Caltrain officials reported on Twitter at 2:32 p.m. about the collision involving northbound Train No. 151 heading toward San Francisco.
The collision occurred near Howard Avenue, just south of the agency’s Burlingame station, involving a person trespassing on the tracks.
Bus shuttles took passengers around the scene until the southbound tracks reopened, allowing trains to single-track through the area as of about 3:15 p.m.
