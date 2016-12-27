San Francisco Police Arrest Suspect In 2013 Bayview Fatal Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a 2013 fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

Police Tuesday said they arrested Robert Bolden, a 28-year-old San Francisco resident, on Dec. 21 in connection with the April 24, 2013 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Trivon Dixon.

Dixon was shot in the first block of Whitney Young Circle, near Hudson Avenue, around 3:40 p.m., according to police.

A black car reportedly pulled up to Dixon’s vehicle and a passenger got out and opened fire, police said.

The suspects then fled east on Whitney Young Circle.

Bolden is the second person arrested in connection with Dixon’s shooting.

On March 19, 2014, police arrested Rodney Hopkins on suspicion of homicide, but that case was later dropped by the District Attorney’s Office pending further investigation, police said.

Bolden remains in custody on charges including murder and attempted murder, with bail set at $7.5 million, according to jail records. His next court date is Jan. 20.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

