Popular Toy Hatchimal Disappoints Children When It Fails To Hatch

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Some parents and kids say their Hatchimals won’t hatch.

It was at the top of Christmas wishlists for thousands of children, but some people are complaining that Hatchimals aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

And now the company is scrambling to come up with a solution.

It works perfectly in the commercial, with the furry animal pecking its way out of its shell.

But, in real life, some kids are finding their Hatchimals aren’t hatching the way they’re supposed to.

And their parents aren’t taking it well either.

Many families are complaining they can’t reach Spin Master, the company that makes the toys.

The company recommends replacing the toy’s batteries and turning the locks underneath the egg 90 degrees.

Spin Master said,”While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges. We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers. To ensure all queries receive a timely response, we have increased the number of Consumer Care representatives, extended our hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent calls dropped due to the holiday volume. We have also created troubleshooting tips on Hatchimals.com and a video with the Top 5 Things To Know About Hatchimals.”

Family therapist Gail Kinsley-Dame says that whether it’s a sweater that didn’t fit, or a book you’ve already read, everyone gets a holiday gift or two that’s a disappointment.

“I think it happens more frequently than we want to believe. In general it’s hard to say that people walk away from Christmas feeling good about everything they got,” Kinsley-Dame said.

She says it’s important to remember, it’s not the end of the world.

“Focus less on the actual gift not hatching and more that someone went out of their way to give you a gift,” Kinsley-Dame said.

And Kinsley-Dame recommends parents involve their children in the fix.

She says that could be the best gift of all.

“Encourage them to be part of the solution to a problem that’s making them disappointed and sad,” she said.