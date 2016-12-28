Man Arrested In Attack, Attempted Robbery Of Elderly Woman In Concord

December 28, 2016 3:55 PM
CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man was arrested for allegedly sexually battering an 80-year-old woman during an attempted robbery in Concord on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The attempted robbery was reported at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday and occurred outside a house on Graymont Circle, where the victim was approached as she returned home from a walk, police said.

The suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Steven Minor, allegedly sexually battered the woman over her clothing and tried to steal her purse. When she resisted, the suspect ran away empty-handed, police said.

Officers responded and were given a suspect description. A Walnut Creek police officer saw a man matching the description in the area of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road, according to police.

The officer detained the man, later identified as Minor, who the victim identified as the person allegedly responsible for the crime, police said.

Minor was booked into jail on suspicion of sexual battery, attempted robbery and elder abuse. The victim was not seriously injured in the attack, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Concord police Detective Greg Mahan at (925) 671-3030.

