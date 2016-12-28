Uber Driver Cruises Through 240 Consecutive Green Lights In New York City

December 28, 2016 1:23 PM
Filed Under: dashcam video, green lights, New York City, Uber

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — A New York City Uber driver is boasting that he drove through 240 green traffic lights before hitting a red light.

Noah Forman achieved the feat during a 27-minute drive through Manhattan that started at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Forman recorded his early-morning journey on video.

The recording shows him slowing to a crawl on some blocks to avoid hitting a red, and taking numerous turns to avoid having his path forward blocked.

“It seems like you go with where the lights take you,” Forman told the Daily News. “The minute I think too hard and I veer off course, I just get hit with a red light somewhere.”

A condensed version of the video has also been posted on Vimeo.

The city Department of Transportation didn’t immediately respond to a query about the viability of his claim.

It’s the second time that Forman has attempted catching consecutive green lights. Two years ago, he said he hit 186 green lights in a row.

His latest drive began in Harlem and ended on the Lower East Side when he hit his first red light.

Forman said he would eventually like to double his record.

“I would love to take it further,” he told the News. “Not any time soon. Maybe in a year or two, see if I could get 500.”

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia