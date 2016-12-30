Cold Holiday Weekend Weather To Get Even Colder Next Week

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A cold Canadian air mass will move into the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend followed by colder air next week that may bring temperatures into the 20s in some places, National Weather Service officials said.

Low temperatures in the morning Sunday, New Year’s Day, will be in the 30s, though areas closer to the water will be warmer.

The NWS forecasters, however, said temperatures should be relatively comfortable for prime 2017 New Year’s Eve reveling hours, especially in San Francisco and Oakland where temperatures should be in the mid-40s.

The combination of frigid arctic air and a plume of moisture from the Pacific could bring a dusting of snow to the East Bay hills and dangerous early morning black ice driving conditions next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The only other time this combination was together in the last 40 years was on Feb. 5, 1976.

Snow levels were expected to plunge significantly as a result of this cold air, initially into the 1500-2500 foot range on Monday then gradually descending to 750-1500 feet late Monday night into Tuesday, depending on location.

While large amounts of snow were not expected with the weather system, there may be light flurries in Bay Area neighborhoods that seldom see snow. Forecasters also say the ground is simply too warm to allow snow to accumulate.

The National Weather Service said the main impacts from a light snow at low elevation will be felt on frequented mountain passes, such as those who travel between Santa Cruz and San Jose on highway 17, Skyline Blvd, Laureles Grade between Carmel Valley and Monterey, over Kirker Pass between Concord and Pittsburgh, and those living in the highest portions of the Oakland Hills.

Starting Monday though, lows will be in the low 30s in most areas and by mid-week some residents may see temperatures in the low 20s.

Current weather models for much of next week show a slight chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in higher elevations, weather officials said.

Some parts of Sonoma and Marin counties in the North Bay could see temperatures drop into the 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

