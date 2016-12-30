Crews Knock Down 2-Alarm Fire At Palo Alto Home

December 30, 2016 6:23 AM
Filed Under: Palo Alto, Palo Alto Fire Department

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Palo Alto were able to knock down a two-alarm house fire Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported on Twitter at 5:23 a.m. in the 2100 block of Louis Road.

Responding crews were able to determine that the owner was safe outside the home a short time later.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the department tweeted that the fire had been controlled and that crews were shifting to a salvage operation. A fire investigator has been requested at the scene.

The Mountain View Fire Department and Santa Clara County Fire Department both offered mutual aid during the fire.

