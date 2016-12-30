Man Suffers Smoke Inhalation Injury In SF Cow Hollow Garage Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A garage fire in a four-story residential building in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood left one man with minor injuries Friday evening, according to a fire department spokesman.
The single-alarm fire in the 3000 block of Scott Street started a little before 4:15 p.m. and was reported as a car fire in the garage, fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.
Crews were able to contain most of the fire to the garage, but parts of the rest of the building were damaged by smoke, Baxter said.
The injured man had to be removed from the building by firefighters and suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries.
The fire was knocked down by about 4:31 p.m.
