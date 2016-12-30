Police In San Francisco Investigate 2 Fatal Shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating two homicides that took place Thursday evening just over an hour apart.

The first incident occurred in the Civic Center area at 5:14 p.m., when two men were shot in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue, police said today.

One victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival, police said today. The second victim, a 41-year-old man, was expected to survive his injuries.

Police said they were looking for two suspects armed with handguns, but did not release a description.

The second incident occurred in the Mission District around 6:25 p.m., when a 38-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of Valencia Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead there.

Police said they were looking for a 35-year-old man armed with an unknown weapon.

The identities of the victims had not yet been released as of Friday morning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.