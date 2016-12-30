Woman Shot In Face In Hunters Point By Teen Assailant

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was shot in the face by a teenage boy early Friday morning in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, according to police.
The suspect, described as a male between the ages of 15 and 18, knocked on the door of a home in the 100 block of Northridge Road around 12:50 a.m., police said.
When the victim, a 32-year-old woman, opened the door, the suspect shot her once in the face with a handgun before fleeing on foot.
The woman was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive her injuries, police said.
The suspect remains at large as of Friday morning.
