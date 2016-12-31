Gallery: Revelers Around The World Bid Farewell To 2016, Welcome 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — 2016 made an overdue exit as revelers around the world welcomed 2017 with music, ceremony and — of course — fireworks. Here are a few highlights.

Sydney Australia Fireworks

Fireworks explode over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House Jan. 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

• • •

Tokyo Welcomes 2017

People release white balloons carrying their wishes to celebrate the New Year at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Jan. 1, 2017. (Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images)

• • •

Fireworks in Vladivostok

Fireworks burst over central Vladivostok on Russia’s Pacific coast, Jan. 1, 2017. (Yuri Smityuk via Getty Images)

• • •

Hong Kong Celebrates 2017

Fireworks illuminate the Hong Kong skyline. (Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

• • •

Beijing New Year Celebration

Chinese children celebrate the New Year at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

• • •

New Zealand New Year Fireworks

The Sky Tower fireworks display on Jan. 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

• • •

Indonesia Welcomes 2017

Fireworks illuminate the city skyline during New Year celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

• • •

Taiwan New Year Fireworks

Fireworks light up the skyline and the Taipei 101 skyscraper during New Year celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

• • •

Dubai Fireworks

Fireworks mark the beginning of the new year at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1, 2017. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

• • •

Fireworks Over Ho Chi Minh City

New Year fireworks over the financial district of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Jan. 1, 2015. (Getty Images)

• • •

Fireworks Over Moscow

Fireworks over Moscow’s Red Square, Jan. 1, 2017. (Marina Lystseva via Getty Images)

