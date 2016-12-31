Gallery: Revelers Around The World Bid Farewell To 2016, Welcome 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — 2016 made an overdue exit as revelers around the world welcomed 2017 with music, ceremony and — of course — fireworks. Here are a few highlights.
Fireworks explode over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House Jan. 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)
People release white balloons carrying their wishes to celebrate the New Year at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Jan. 1, 2017. (Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images)
Fireworks burst over central Vladivostok on Russia’s Pacific coast, Jan. 1, 2017. (Yuri Smityuk via Getty Images)
Fireworks illuminate the Hong Kong skyline. (Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)
Chinese children celebrate the New Year at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
The Sky Tower fireworks display on Jan. 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Rowland/Getty Images)
Fireworks illuminate the city skyline during New Year celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Fireworks light up the skyline and the Taipei 101 skyscraper during New Year celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)
Fireworks mark the beginning of the new year at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1, 2017. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
New Year fireworks over the financial district of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Jan. 1, 2015. (Getty Images)
Fireworks over Moscow’s Red Square, Jan. 1, 2017. (Marina Lystseva via Getty Images)