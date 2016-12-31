I- 5 Grapevine Connecting Southern, Northern, Central California Closed Due To Snow

BAKERSFIELD (CBS SF) — New Year’s Eve was a traffic nightmare for drivers hoping to get to or from Southern California on California’s main artery.
Officials say all lanes of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area north of Los Angeles have been closed because of snow.
The California Highway Patrol says it’s not clear when they will reopen.
The National Weather Service says between 3 and 6 inches of snow are forecast for the Grapevine and other high areas in Kern County.
Meantime, in San Diego County, officials with the Department of Public Works say several streets have been closed because of flooding.
Southern California is capping off the year with rain and snow as the second of two weekend storms moved through Saturday.