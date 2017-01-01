Earthquake Swarm Rattles The Imperial Valley

January 1, 2017 10:13 AM
BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of small earthquakes have rattled Southern California’s Imperial Valley — the largest measuring magnitude 3.7.

No injuries or damage were reported Sunday following what seismologists call a “swarm” of quakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquakes — most around magnitude 3.0 — began Saturday afternoon near Brawley, about 125 miles east of San Diego and 20 miles north of the Mexico border.

The quakes continued to strike intermittently early Sunday.

The region of large farms in the desert near the Salton Sea is known for extensive seismicity.

