Neighbors Terrified; One Dead In Antioch Shooting

January 1, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Antioch, Crime, Shooting

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Neighbors dove for cover in their living room late Saturday night as a gunman opened fire in a violence-ridden Antioch neighborhood, killing one man and wounded another person.

Antioch police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Antioch’s Delta Pine Apartment complex.

Arriving officers discovered a 56-year-old man died of gunshot wounds and a second person wounded. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition had not been released.

Ramona Renteria lives in the complex. She said neighbors have complained to police after a rising tide of violent crime at the complex.

She said the shooting terrorized her family.

“Several shots rang out,” she told KPIX 5. “We opened the door and told them to get out of here because we had little children inside.”

“We looked and there was blood all over the floor. We slammed the door and told everyone to hit the floor and called police.”

The identity of the dead man had not been released. There was also no description of the gunman released.

