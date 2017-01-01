Burglar Nabs 4 Handguns, Ammo In Santa Cruz Car Break-In

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police are seeking a man who broke into a car last week in Santa Cruz and took a duffel bag containing ammunition and multiple loaded handguns, police said Friday.

The vehicle burglary took place on Monday sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Doyle Street, adjacent to the One Double Oh Seven Club located at 1007 Soquel Avenue, according to police.

The suspect allegedly broke the window of a parked Jeep and took the duffel bag. The bag contained ammunition as well as a Glock 23 9mm, a Sig Sauer P938 9mm, a Makarov 9mm and a Smith and Wesson revolver.

All of the guns were loaded and the bag also contained additional ammunition for the various calibers, police said.

The suspect then fled on a bicycle. Part of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Santa Cruz police Detective Brian Warren at (831) 420-5837.

Santa Cruz police are also reminding residents not to leave valuable property inside locked vehicles, especially firearms.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed