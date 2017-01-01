2-Alarm Fire Burns South City Medical Clinic

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — No one was injured when a 2-alarm fire burned a medical clinic in South San Francisco Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 7:21 a.m. at 935 El Camino Real, according to fire officials.

A satellite clinic for the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center is listed at that location.

The building was unoccupied at the time, South San Francisco Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew Samson said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the clinic and extinguished it about an hour later, according to Samson.

The building however sustained major damage, Samson said.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

