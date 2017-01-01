Speeding Car Careens Into Oakland Homeless Camp

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Three people suffered minor injuries early Sunday when a car fleeing from the California Highway Patrol flipped over and careened into an Oakland sidewalk homeless encampment.

The CHP said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 980 in Oakland. Officers attempted to stop a speeding car, but instead of pulling over, the driver sped away.

The driver exited the freeway near 27th street, but lost control of the vehicle, flipping over and crashing into several tents in a homeless encampment on the sidewalk along 27th.

One homeless resident suffered a broken leg and two others were taken to the hospital complaining of back pain, authorities said.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

Authorities said the driver attempted to flee the scene but was taken in to custody by the CHP. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.