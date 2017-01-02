BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Crews Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire At Oakland Home

January 2, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: 2-alarm fire, House fire, Oakland Fire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a single-family residence in East Oakland Monday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m. the Oakland Fire Department was notified of a fire at a single-story, single-family residence located at 1257 93rd Ave.

As of 4:55 p.m. firefighters had knocked the fire down but remained on scene, making sure it didn’t reignite.

