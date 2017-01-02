Crews Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire At Oakland Home

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a single-family residence in East Oakland Monday afternoon.
At 4:40 p.m. the Oakland Fire Department was notified of a fire at a single-story, single-family residence located at 1257 93rd Ave.
As of 4:55 p.m. firefighters had knocked the fire down but remained on scene, making sure it didn’t reignite.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed