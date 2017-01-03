BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

Dave Mustaine Says Metallica Didn’t Want Him At Rock Hall Induction

January 3, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Dave Mustaine, Hall of Fame, Induction Ceremony, Metallica, Rock & Roll

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine wasn’t part of Metallica’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, and yesterday (January 2nd) he opened up about the snub that kept him from participating in one of the events he has listed on his bucket list.

Mustaine tweeted, “I think that the @rockhall is opposed to me being in there. It is one of my bucket list items: The R&R HOF and my Grammy.” Despite being Metallica’s original lead guitarist and having writing credits on their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning, Mustaine wasn’t among the founding or principal members inducted in 2009, which included James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Cliff Burton, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo.

When fans wrote back exclaiming how much they loved him, Mustaine tweeted, “Thank you. I just wish that both of those boards felt the same way that you do. I am in there bcuz of Met in a way. But I’d like Megs to go!” Some outlets took Mustaine’s original tweet and began asking why the Hall of Fame was keeping him from being inducted.

Once he caught wind of the error, he went back on Twitter to explain that it was Metallica who kept him from participating. “Your story is incorrect. Met didn’t want me there, not the RNRHOF,” he tweeted.

