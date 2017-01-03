Woman Accused In Santa Cruz Craigslist Rental Scam

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy on Monday arrested a woman accused of defrauding would-be home renters over Craigslist, sheriff’s officials said.
Ann Howard allegedly posted Craigslist ads falsely listing houses for rent and then obtained security deposits upfront from interested renters.
The renters then ended up forfeiting the deposits because there was never a residence to rent, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s Deputy Damon Gutzwiller investigated the case for several months before arresting Howard on suspicion of grand theft, sheriff’s officials said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.