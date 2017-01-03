Singer Kim Burrell Off ‘Ellen’ show After Anti-Gay Sermon

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says that Kim Burrell isn’t going to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as scheduled.

DeGeneres’ statement Tuesday on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online. The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie “Hidden Figures” Thursday on the show. DeGeneres is one of show business’ most prominent lesbians.

DeGeneres’ tweet read: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” making no specific reference to Burrell.

There was no further comment from the show or DeGeneres.



