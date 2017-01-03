Warriors Set To Break Ground For New Arena

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that team officials will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Warriors’ new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood January 17.

The team released a statement that said the event will take place at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 17 2017, at the site of the future arena at 300 South Street.

The Chase Center is scheduled to open for the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. In addition to being the Warriors new home, the arena will play host to a variety of events, including concerts, family shows and conventions.

The 18,000-seat facility will anchor a district of 11 acres of restaurants, cafes, offices, public plazas and other amenities the neighborhood currently lacks, along with a new five-and-a half-acre public waterfront park.

“We have been looking forward to this day since we first had the vision of building a privately financed state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco are excited for what this will bring to the city of San Francisco and the entire Bay Area community,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts in a statement. “Chase Center and the surrounding area will serve as a destination for the entire community and we will continue to work to make sure it is the best experience possible for everyone to enjoy NBA basketball, concerts, family shows, conventions and more.”

In addition to Welts, Warriors owner and CEO Joe Lacob and co-owner Peter Guber, head coach Steve Kerr, forward Kevin Durant and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee will be in attendance for the ceremony.

“This new venue will not only ensure our beloved Warriors remain in the Bay Area, but it will fill a void in San Francisco’s portfolio of arts and events facilities,” said Lee was quoted as saying in the press release. “It will provide enormous economic benefits, including thousands of new jobs and millions in new tax revenues for The City. And the Warriors are doing it the right way — financing this arena entirely without public funding.”

The arena has not been without its opponents.

The Mission Bay Alliance, an organization that has been waging a legal battle to stop the arena project, claims an environmental impact report on the project didn’t adequately analyze a range of issues, including the effect of traffic on emergency access to the nearby University of California at San Francisco Medical Center.

The alliance opposing it is made up primarily of UCSF donors, doctors, faculty members and stakeholders, who claim the arena could create traffic gridlock blocking access to the university’s hospital.