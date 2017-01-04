BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic Map

California Enlists Former AG Holder To Defend Against Trump

January 4, 2017 8:38 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) – Vowing to protect California’s values and constitutional guarantees, the state Legislature has selected former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to advise the legal strategy against the incoming Trump administration.

Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Wednesday that Holder will help legislators resist any attempts to roll back progress on issues like climate change, health care, civil rights and immigration.

The arrangement will give Holder a broad portfolio addressing potential conflicts between the state and the federal government. He’ll lead a team of attorneys from the firm Covington & Burling.

Holder says he will help lawmakers respond to potential changes in federal law that could impact California’s residents and policy priorities.

