Wreckage Found Off Central Coast May Be Tied To Missing Couple

LOS ANGELES (CBS / AP) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating whether wreckage and a body spotted off the Pacific Coast Highway in San Luis Obispo County might involve a couple from Los Angeles who failed to return from a Christmas weekend trip.
CHP spokesman Officer Patrick Seebart tells the Los Angeles Times the tan vehicle wreckage was found about 325 feet below the highway about 10 miles north of Hearst Castle.
A helicopter surveying the wreckage saw the bodies of a human and a dog outside the car.
Los Angeles police have been searching for 20-year-old Olivia Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez, who were last seen leaving for Big Sur Dec. 23 in a tan Honda Civic.
The wreckage is in a hard-to-reach area where it is raining, and it may be Wednesday before it is hoisted up to the highway.
