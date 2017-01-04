Petaluma Man Refused Alcohol At 2 Stores Arrested For DUI

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A man was arrested Tuesday in Petaluma for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after two businesses reported refusing to sell him and a friend alcohol because they were too intoxicated and then reported the two fled the businesses in their vehicle.

Vincent McCarthy, 25, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08, police said.

Officers responded Tuesday at 1:38 p.m. to a call from an employee at the Lucky supermarket at 1000 Petaluma Blvd. N. on a report that two men in their 20s were attempting to buy alcohol, were refused and then fled the area in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle, but police received another call at 1:50 p.m. about two men in the same pickup truck being refused alcohol at a BevMo at the East Washington Place Shopping Center.

Police located the pickup truck on Magnolia Avenue near Petaluma Boulevard and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver, identified as McCarthy, had objective signs of intoxication, was evaluated for DUI and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, police said.

He performed a breath test at the police station, and his blood-alcohol level was .19, police said.

