3-Year-Old Girl Critical After Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland are on the scene of a shooting that left a three-year-old girl critically injured, according to police.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 65th Avenue and Outlook in the neighborhood south of Mills College.
Police confirmed that the toddler, a three-year-old little girl, was shot in chest. She was immediately rushed to Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
The girl is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities. Police did not offer any details about the circumstances of the shooting or whether a search for suspects was underway.
Oakland police remain on the scene investigating the incident. KPIX 5 has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they are made available.