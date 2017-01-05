Experts Give Advice for Handling Sandbags Before the Storms Arrive

January 5, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Flash flooding, Flood, Flood Advisory, Sand Bags, Sandbags, Storm System, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — When it rains it pours, so the saying goes. But, when it rains a lot in the Bay Area, that pouring begins with sand poured into bags to stave off floodwaters.

Sandbags Generic

And, as it turns out, there’s a trick to filling sandbags: don’t fill them.

“You just want to fill the bag half-way to three-quarters of the way full. You want to leave some room so you can tie it off and you also want to keep it easy to work with — the more sand, the heavier it is,” said Steven Coleman, with the San Rafael Fire Department.

Firefighters also say how you place those (partially) filled bags makes a difference. They recommend a pyramid-stacking system for fast-flowing floodwater.

MORE INFORMATION: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Sandbag Techniques

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia