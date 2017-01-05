Bay Area Lawmaker Pledges Response After Ghost Ship Fire

January 5, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire, Ghost Ship Fire, State Sen. Nancy Skinner

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — A California senator says she plans to introduce legislation to prevent more tragedies like the deadly fire that killed 36 people in Oakland last month.

Democratic Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley said Thursday that she’s still working on details of the legislation but she wants to ensure that artist workspaces are preserved.

She says ideas she is considering include expanded authority for building inspectors to enter properties and providing loans to help building owners comply with construction codes.

Investigators have not said what caused the Dec. 2 fire during a concert at an Oakland artists’ loft known as the Ghost Ship. Investigators said the 10,000-square-foot building was a jumble of makeshift stairs and room dividers with no clear exit paths.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia