The xx Announced World Tour With San Francisco Stop

(RADIO.COM) – The xx have announced a massive world tour.

xxx

The run kicks off on February 8th in Stockholm and will make its way to North America in April beginning with a performance at Coachella in Indio, California on April 14th. The next day, they will perform at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

The group will be touring in support of their new album I See You which will be released on January 13th.

Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below:

February 8 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

February 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum

February 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

February 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

February 14 – Paris, France @ Zénith

February 15 – Paris, France @ Zénith

February 17 – Strasbourg, France @ Zénith

February 18 – Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle

February 20 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

February 21 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

February 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Marx Halle

February 24 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

February 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Arena

February 26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

February 28 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

March 1 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

March 2 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

March 4 – Nottingham, England @ Motorpaint Arena

March 5 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

March 6 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

March 8 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 9 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 10 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 11 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 13 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 14 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 15 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

March 17 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpaint Arena

March 23-25 — Bogota, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic

March 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

March 31 – San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

April 1 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

April 14 – Indio, California @ Coachella

April 15 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 19 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Mesa Amphitheatre

April 21 – Indio, California @ Coachella

April 23 – Portland, Oregon @ Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum

April 24 – Seattle, Washington @ WaMu Theater

April 25 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Thunderbird Arena at UBC

April 28 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ The Palace Theatre

April 29 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Eagles Ballroom

May 1 – Chicago, Illinois @ Aragon Ballroom

May 2 – Detroit, Michigan @ The Masonic Temple Detroit

May 3 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

May 5 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

May 6 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 8 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

May 10 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 14 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

May 16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE

May 17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

May 19 – New York, New York @ Forest Hills Stadium

May 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach

May 24 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

May 26 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point



