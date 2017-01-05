Major Storm Could Cause Flooding At Yosemite This Weekend

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KCBS) – A big storm forecast for this weekend could lead to possible flooding at Yosemite National Park.

Predicted significant rainfall could push the park’s Merced River over its banks.

“There is a possibility that we may reach various flood stages throughout Yosemite National Park,” park spokesperson Jamie Richards told KCBS.

Richards said they are monitoring the Merced throughout the park and will act, if need be, to keep visitors safe.

“We have a team in place that’s going to get out there, reach out, talk to people, let people know what’s going on at Yosemite and advise them on what actions they need to take for their safety,” Richards said.

A historic flood in January of 1997, considered a 100-year flood, did massive damage to the park, closing it down thru March of that year.

Richards said they have learned a lot since then.

“The Yosemite Village, the core part of the Yosemite Valley, where we have our park’s central visitors’ center, that moved from a previous location before 1997 to its existing location,” she said.

Richards recommends that people going to the park should check the Yosemite website or call the park’s visitors center for the latest updates.