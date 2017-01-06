Standoff Blocks I-15 In Mojave Desert Between L.A., Vegas

BAKER, San Bernardino County (CBS / AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a standoff with a pursuit suspect has shut down Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert between the town of Baker and the Nevada state line.
Officer Adam Carmichall says there was a short pursuit early Friday, the suspect stopped on the median and for hours has refused to get out of the vehicle.
There’s no immediate information on what led to the pursuit.
Interstate 15 is the main route across the Mojave Desert for travel between Southern California cities and Las Vegas.
Carmichall says northbound traffic can detour onto State Route 127 at Baker, follow signage to Pahrump, Nevada, and approach Las Vegas from the west.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.