San Francisco Neighbor Dispute Ends In Officer-Involved Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A dispute between neighbors in San Francisco’s Oceanview District early Friday ended with an officer-involved shooting and the suspect and two police officers taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

San Francisco Police Information Officer Gisele Talkoff said the incident began at around 3:31 a.m. at a home in the area of Capitol Avenue and Minerva Street.

“Two uniform officers responded to a call of a violation of a restraining order between neighbors,” she said.

The officers approached the suspect but the discussion degenerated into a confrontation in which an officer’s baton was wrestled away, pepper spray was deployed and shots were fired, Talkoff said.

Officers retreated from the home and the suspect barricaded himself inside. Sometime later, Talkoff said, the suspect called 911 to report he had been shot during the confrontation.

A tactical team was sent the scene and forced their way into the home. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound, Talkoff said.

His condition was not immediately known, but he was conscious and talking with police as he was loaded into the ambulance.

Talkoff said two officers were also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One of the officers had a head injury.

The incident remained under investigation.

