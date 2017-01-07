Police Seek SoCal Suspect for Homicide and Stabbing at Berkeley Home

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley are searching for a man suspected of a homicide and the stabbing of another individual on Friday.

At about 11:42 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a stabbing in the 2600 block of Ridge Road in Berkeley.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman seriously wounded, as well as the person who called police on her behalf, police said.

Officers provided medical attention until the Berkeley Fire Department arrived and transported her to a hospital, where she is receiving treatment and was listed in stable condition Friday night.

During the investigation, officers were lead to an address in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue.

According to police, evidence at the scene clearly indicated a violent crime had occurred there.

Much later, the body of an unidentified person was discovered, police said.

Police have identified the primary suspect of the homicide and the stabbing as Pablo Gomez, 24, of North Hollywood.

Gomez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gomez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at (510) 981-5741.

