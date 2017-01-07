Search For Missing Woman Who Escaped Psychiatric Hospital

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police were asking for help finding a woman who ran away from San Leandro Hospital Friday after she was brought there by ambulance for a psychiatric evaluation.
Michelle Cruz, 35, was last seen at 1:55 p.m. at San Leandro Hospital at 13855 E. 14th St., police said.
Cruz is described as a white woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing black pants and a military camouflage jacket, according to police.
Cruz may be carrying a knife and she has been a threat to others in the past, police said.
Anyone who can help find her is asked to call 911 or San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740. Police said not to approach her.
