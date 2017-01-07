BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Preparation TipsPaul Deanno: Storm Q&A

Vallejo Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Blaze At Unoccupied House

January 7, 2017 9:52 AM
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Firefighters have extinguished a two-alarm fire that broke out early Saturday morning at an unoccupied Vallejo home, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 5:50 a.m. at 906 Tobin Drive, Vallejo Fire Department spokesman Danny Gutierrez said.

With assistance from the American Canyon Fire Protection District, firefighters were able quickly to bring the blaze under control by about 6:15 a.m., Gutierrez said.

The fire spread to the home’s roof and caused extensive damage.

The house appeared to be undergoing remodeling and no one was inside at the time.

No injuries were reported, according to Gutierrez.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

