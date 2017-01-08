Driver Rescued From Submerged Cab In Oakland Estuary

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Rescue divers pulled an unconscious driver from a cab that careened off a road near the Oakland International Airport Sunday and became submerged in the Oakland Estuary, authorities said.
The incident began at around 8 a.m. when for some reason a Raj Cab company vehicle left the roadway at Doolittle Road at Langley and immediately became submerged in 4 feet of water in the estuary.
Originally, it was reported that two people were in the cab, but authorities believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Dive teams from both the Oakland and Alameda fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The cab was located under water, a window was broken and the driver was pulled from the vehicle.
Authorities said the man was unconscious and rushed to Highland Hospital for treatment.
A cause of the accident was still under investigation.