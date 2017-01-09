12,000 UC Staffers To Stage 1-Day Walkout

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Thousands of clerical and support staff throughout the University of California system will stage a one-day walkout Tuesday in sympathy with striking workers at the University of California, Los Angeles, according to union officials.
The 12,000 workers represented by Teamsters Local 2010 will walk off the job at all 10 UC campuses and five medical centers Tuesday.
Additionally, the union has scheduled several picket lines at UC campuses and facilities around the state, including UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, UC Santa Cruz and the UC Office of the President in Oakland, according to union officials.
Since Friday, the skilled workers at UCLA have been on strike and are expected to return to work Wednesday. They include electricians, elevator mechanics, plumbers and facilities workers.
“The strike is over the university’s numerous violations of state law and unfair labor practices, including the failure to bargain in good faith, unlawful delays in bargaining and threatening retaliation against workers for engaging in union activities,” Teamsters officials said in a statement Monday.
Calls for comment to the University of California Office of the President weren’t immediately returned Monday.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.