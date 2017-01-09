BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

Cab Driver Killed In Oakland Estuary Crash Identified

January 9, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Cab Driver, Fatal crash, Oakland, Oakland Estuary

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Alameda County on Monday identified the cab driver who died after crashing into the Oakland Estuary Sunday morning as 57-year-old Livermore resident Jarnail Singh.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau confirmed the identity of the driver to KPIX 5 Monday morning.

Rescue divers pulled Singh from his cab Sunday morning after it careened off a road near the Oakland International Airport and became submerged in the Oakland Estuary, authorities said.

The incident began at around 8 a.m. when for some reason the Raj Cab company vehicle left the roadway at Doolittle Road at Langley and immediately became submerged in four feet of water in the estuary.

Initially, it was reported that two people were in the cab. Authorities later said they believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Dive teams from both the Oakland and Alameda fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The cab was located under water, a window was broken and the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver was unconscious and rushed to Highland Hospital for treatment. He later died of his injuries.

A cause of the accident was still under investigation.

