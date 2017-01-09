CHP Officer-Involved Shooting Shuts Down Freeway Ramp

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect was shot by at least one California Highway Patrol officer in San Jose late Sunday night, according to a CHP spokesman.

CHP Officer Ross Lee said the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the area of the connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. No officers were injured in the incident.

Lee said no other details were immediately available about the shooting, which will be investigated by San Jose police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

