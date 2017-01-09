‘Hidden Fences’… Coming To Theatres Soon

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — You’ve probably heard about the movie Hidden Figures… and you may plan to see Fences.

At the Golden Globes, not one, but two presenters told us about a new movie… Hidden Fences.

During the red carpet arrivals, NBC’s Today Show correspondent Jenna Bush Hager said to singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, “So you’re nominated for Hidden Fences,” and asked him if he planned to party later that night. Watch closely and you can see the momentary cloud passing over Pharell’s face as he decides in a split second to just answer the question…he is such a ‘G’.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

Then, during the award ceremony, Michael Keaton did it again. The actor referred to, “Hidden Fences” as he listed the ‘best supporting actress’ nominees.

Both later apologized for their flubs, but they weren’t alone in the gaffe department.

Al Roker couldn’t remember “Braveheart” when asking Mel Gibson about his career, but came with it after the break. He also refered to Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel as Jessica Alba, but again, he corrected himself on air. The three had a good chuckle about it.

Al Roker Calls Jessica Biel Alba’ In Awkward Golden Globes … : https://t.co/SXC65HEdDA ,,,, pic.twitter.com/bujc5YLOfv — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) January 9, 2017

Yep. Brain froze on Braveheart. Stuff happens — Al Roker (@alroker) January 9, 2017

But nothing compared to the chuckles on Twitter about the new movie, “Hidden Fences,” along with a few other movies coming to theaters soon… or NOT.

I really wanna go see #HiddenFences st the cinema!… Can't seem to find it on @IMDb though 👀 #GoldenGlobes — David Allwood (@DavidAllwood_) January 9, 2017

Under the Cherry Moonlight #HiddenFences — Barbara E. Allen (@BA1245) January 9, 2017

JENNA BUSH: I loved Cher in "Moonlight" — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) January 9, 2017

So we allowed to call all y'all Becky now that "Hidden Fences" is now a movie right? — AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) January 9, 2017

Denzel's face when he heard about "hidden fences" pic.twitter.com/6xC0lxseIa — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 9, 2017

CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer and host of The Bronze Report. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.