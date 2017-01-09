BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

‘Hidden Fences’… Coming To Theatres Soon

January 9, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Al Roker, Fences, Golden Globes, Hidden Fences, Hidden Figures, Jenna Bush, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — You’ve probably heard about the movie Hidden Figures… and you may plan to see Fences.

At the Golden Globes, not one, but two presenters told us about a new movie… Hidden Fences.

During the red carpet arrivals, NBC’s Today Show correspondent Jenna Bush Hager said to singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, “So you’re nominated for Hidden Fences,” and asked him if he planned to party later that night. Watch closely and you can see the momentary cloud passing over Pharell’s face as he decides in a split second to just answer the question…he is such a ‘G’.

Then, during the award ceremony, Michael Keaton did it again. The actor referred to, “Hidden Fences” as he listed the ‘best supporting actress’ nominees.

Both later apologized for their flubs, but they weren’t alone in the gaffe department.

Al Roker couldn’t remember “Braveheart” when asking Mel Gibson about his career, but came with it after the break. He also refered to Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel as Jessica Alba, but again, he corrected himself on air. The three had a good chuckle about it.

But nothing compared to the chuckles on Twitter about the new movie, “Hidden Fences,” along with a few other movies coming to theaters soon… or NOT.

CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer and host of The Bronze Report. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.

 

