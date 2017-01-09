BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

Massive Sierra Mudslide Closes Highway 80

January 9, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, California, Highway 80, weather

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) – A massive mudslide several football fields long and measuring 7 feet deep blocked Highway 80 at Donner Summit early Monday, shutting down the major freeway linking Reno to the Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol had no estimate as to when the highway – which was closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line — would reopen on Monday.

The hillside – saturated from a potent weekend storm – slid onto the highway at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Along with the mounds of mud, the slide pulled down power lines which were complicating the cleanup.

Unfortunately, a winter storm advisory remained in effect for the region through Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the weekend rains from the warm weekend storm would give way to a much colder storm on Monday.

Snow accumulations of 4-8 feet were predicted at the 7,000-foot level while 2-5 feet could fall at lake level around Lake Tahoe by Thursday.

Winds and drifting snow will also present a challenge with gusts of 25 mph expected at the lower elevations and 100 mph winds along the Sierra ridge.

