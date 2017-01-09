San Francisco Man Gets 8 Years For Sexual Assault On Unconsious Woman

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday, according to prosecutors.

Edison Bolanos, 39, was convicted by a jury on Nov. 16 of oral copulation on an unconscious person.

The female victim met an acquaintance, the acquaintance’s girlfriend and Edison Bolanos, 39, of San Francisco, at the Revolution Café in the Mission District of San Francisco around 9 p.m. on April 14, 2016

according to court records.

When the café closed at midnight, the group went to Bolanos’ apartment a half-block away. The victim lost consciousness, and when she awoke, she was face down and Bolanos was assaulting her, according to court records. The acquaintance and the acquaintance’s girlfriend had left the apartment.

The victim ultimately reported the assault with the support of friends, and she was examined at San Francisco General Hospital.

Bolanos was arrested by San Francisco police on April 20.

A DNA test confirmed the presence of the victim’s and Bolanos’ DNA on the victim’s underwear, according to the court records.

The sentence imposed Monday reflects prosecutors’ request for the maximum term, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.