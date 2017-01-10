BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraFlood, Slides In NapaTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

Caught On Video: Gunman Robs Store In Benicia

January 10, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Armed robbery, Benicia, Caught On Camera, Caught On Video, Crime, Gunman

BENICIA (CBS SF) — An armed robber was being sought after targeting a convenience store in Benicia in a frightening incident captured on security camera video.

On Monday, Benicia Police released video of the robbery, which happened on Sunday evening around 6:25 p.m.

The video shows a man wearing a mask and black hoodie, and armed with a pistol, entering Bob’s Food & Liquor on West J St.

The man pointed the gun at the clerk and appeared to demand money. The clerk is seen quickly opening the register just as the gunman cocks the gun while continually pointing it at the clerk’s face.

The man fled after grabbing an unknown amount of cash, dropping some on his way out the door. The entire incident lasted just a little over 20 seconds.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched for the robber with the help of a police dog but no suspect was found, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Benicia Police at 707-745-3412.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia