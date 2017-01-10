Caught On Video: Gunman Robs Store In Benicia

BENICIA (CBS SF) — An armed robber was being sought after targeting a convenience store in Benicia in a frightening incident captured on security camera video.

On Monday, Benicia Police released video of the robbery, which happened on Sunday evening around 6:25 p.m.

The video shows a man wearing a mask and black hoodie, and armed with a pistol, entering Bob’s Food & Liquor on West J St.

The man pointed the gun at the clerk and appeared to demand money. The clerk is seen quickly opening the register just as the gunman cocks the gun while continually pointing it at the clerk’s face.

The man fled after grabbing an unknown amount of cash, dropping some on his way out the door. The entire incident lasted just a little over 20 seconds.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched for the robber with the help of a police dog but no suspect was found, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Benicia Police at 707-745-3412.