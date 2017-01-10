Suspect Arrested For Stealing Car With Child Inside

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly stole a car with a toddler inside from the driveway of a San Leandro home early Tuesday has been arrested and the child has been located, authorities said.

San Leandro Police Lt. Robert McManus said the incident took place at 7:35 a.m. when a San Leandro mother strapped her 4 1/2-year-old son into a car seat and went back inside her home.

The suspect allegedly jumped into the running car and began to drive away. The mother jumped in front of the car, but failed to stop the suspect, police said.

McManus said the mother called 911 and within 15 minutes detectives had found the vehicle abandoned on 107th Ave. in Oakland with the unharmed boy inside.

Detectives were able to view surveillance videos from several nearby residences and narrowed the area in which the suspect was likely hiding.

McManus said the suspect was arrested without incident as a walked out of a house about 4 blocks away from where he abandoned the stolen vehicle and boy.

The suspect was being held on suspicion of auto theft, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon charges.