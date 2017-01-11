BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Fact Check: Lawmaker’s Claim Of California Legalizing Child Prostitution False

January 11, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Assemblyman Travis Allen, California, Child Prostitution, SB1322

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — A widely shared story that claims California has legalized child prostitution is false.

The story shared by theredelephants.com is headlined “California Democrats Legalize Child Prostitution.” It and similar stories shared by other conservative outlets is based on a false column written by a Republican state lawmaker for the Washington Examiner in opposition to California Senate Bill 1322.

Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, wrote that “beginning on Jan. 1, prostitution by minors will be legal in California. Yes, you read that right.” He repeated the claim in a subsequent appearance on Fox News.

The bill, which was signed by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown in September and became law on Jan. 1, decriminalizes prostitution for minors. Minors cannot be arrested for the act, but can be taken into temporary custody. It’s billed as an effort to help stop the criminalization of commercially sexually exploited children. Supporters argued children should not be charged with the crime, as minors are unable to legally consent to sexual intercourse.

Soliciting an underage person for sex remains a crime in California, as does arranging a sexual act for a minor.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia