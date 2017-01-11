Blizzard, Gusty Winds Continue To Batter Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – While skies began to clear over the Bay Area Wednesday, the Sierra Nevada continued to be pounded by strong winds and steady snowfall.

A winter storm advisory remained in effect with the National Weather Service forecasted 4 to 8 inches of new snow below 7,000 feet and a foot or more on the higher slopes.

Combined with 30 mph winds, the storm forced Highway 80 to closed again late Wednesday morning because of poor visibility and later reopen with just a single lane.

EYE ON THE STORM:

The other major traffic artery to Lake Tahoe – Highway 50 – remained under strict chain control and travel was slow.

The weather service said that over the last seven days 144 inches – 12 feet of new snow – had fallen at the Heavenly Mountain ski resort while Kirkwood had 133 inches, Northstar 122 inches and Squaw Valley had 94 inches.

The heavy snowfall has triggered the highest warning level for avalanches to be issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Avalanche mitigation teams from the Sierra ski resorts were busy easing conditions on runs. On Tuesday, a team Alpine Meadows set off a small avalanche that crashed into a local home.