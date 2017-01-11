Feinstein Undergoes Heart Procedure To Implant Pacemaker

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — Just hours after she grilled Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, Senator Dianne Feinstein underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker, according to statement released Wednesday.

In her statement, Feinstein said she was resting at home and expected to return to work soon.

The 83-year-old Feinstein said the procedure went smoothly and was undertaken out of caution.

In her opening statement at the confirmation hearing, Feinstein said “there is so much fear in this country,” particularly among African Americans. She noted Sessions has in the past voted against hate-crimes legislation.

She said the role of attorney general is “an awesome responsibility” and said his job will be to enforce the laws, rather than to advocate his beliefs.

She noted that Trump said during the campaign that he would direct the attorney general to investigate his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“That’s not what an attorney general does,” Feinstein said.