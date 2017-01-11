BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Former San Pablo Cop Arrested For Alleged Domestic Abuse

January 11, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Crime, Domestic violence, Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS SF) — A former San Pablo police officer was arrested Wednesday morning on felony domestic violence charges for a recent incident.

56-year-old ex-police commander Sidney DeJesus was taken into custody in Roseville early Wednesday after police spotted his car.

Police said DeJesus allegedly beat a woman at her home in Roseville Saturday, leaving her with bruises on her face.

They believe the two had been dating.

KPIX 5 interviewed DeJesus back in 2012 following a shooting in Vallejo.

He has since been released from jail on bond.

The San Pablo Police Department said he is no longer with the force.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia