Former San Pablo Cop Arrested For Alleged Domestic Abuse

ROSEVILLE (CBS SF) — A former San Pablo police officer was arrested Wednesday morning on felony domestic violence charges for a recent incident.

56-year-old ex-police commander Sidney DeJesus was taken into custody in Roseville early Wednesday after police spotted his car.

Police said DeJesus allegedly beat a woman at her home in Roseville Saturday, leaving her with bruises on her face.

They believe the two had been dating.

KPIX 5 interviewed DeJesus back in 2012 following a shooting in Vallejo.

He has since been released from jail on bond.

The San Pablo Police Department said he is no longer with the force.