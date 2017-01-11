Curry, Durant Lead Warriors Past Heat

OAKLAND (CBS / AP) — Stephen Curry had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Kevin Durant added 28 points and the Golden State Warriors picked it up late to beat the Miami Heat 107-95 on Tuesday night in another victory while hardly at their best.
Durant also had eight rebounds and Draymond Green had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Warriors’ fifth straight win against the Heat and eighth in 10, including three in a row at home.
Klay Thompson had the night off for rest after he played through illness the past two games. Coach Steve Kerr said he was worn down.
Hassan Whiteside had 28 points and 20 rebounds for the Heat, who were outscored 26-14 in the third quarter after leading 54-53 at halftime.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.