Katy Perry, Chelsea Handler Joins Women’s March on Washington

January 11, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Chelsea Handler, Katy Perry, Washington D.C., Women’s March

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry and Cher are just two of the names joining the Women’s March on Washington, which is scheduled to take place in various cities across the country one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

Perry tweeted a link revealing her involvement, along with the message, “SISTERS ARE DOIN’ IT FOR THEMSELVES!”

Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer will also participate along with actresses America Ferrara, Chelsea Handler, Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde, Debra Messing, Uzo Aduba. Ferrera will be chairing the group, “Artist Table.” She said in a statement, “As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities. Immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, racial justice and environmental rights are not special interests, they affect us all and should be every American’s concern” (via Variety).

Throughout Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Perry was a vocal supporter. And she hasn’t quieted down since. Recently, she donated $10,000 to Planned Parenthood.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

